Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with MLRS and Shahed drones, three injured

Private houses and a high-rise building were damaged as a result of the enemy attack, and fires broke out

The aftermath of the attack on Zaporizhia (Photo: National Police)

On the night of July 20, Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the region with multiple launch rocket systems and drones. This was reported... reported / announced / notified / informed Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The enemy struck twice with MLRS and launched at least 14 attack UAVs.

Several private houses were damaged as a result of the attack, and windows and the facade of a high-rise building were damaged. Fires broke out.

According to Fedorov, at least three people were injured. These are women aged 69, 64, and 73. They received medical attention.

"A 64-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were injured when an enemy drone struck their house in Primorske. The windows in the house were blown out and the facade was damaged," the head of the OVA clarified.

The attack on Zaporizhzhia began on the evening of July 19. As a result of the strike A fire broke out at one of the enterprises.