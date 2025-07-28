Trump: I'm not so interested in talking to Putin anymore

The US president suggested that it would be possible to reach an agreement with the dictator, but noted that "it's too late"

Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that he was "not so interested" in talking to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as his country is killing civilians in Ukraine with its attacks. This was stated by the US President during the meeting with the British prime minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

A journalist asked Trump if a meeting with Putin could help end the war.

"I don't know. I'm not so interested in talking [to Putin] anymore. He has such nice conversations, such respectful and pleasant conversations. And then people die the next night when a missile flies into the city and hits... recently, I think, a nursing home [was hit]. But they also hit other objects. Whatever they hit, people die. So, I don't know, we'll see what happens next," the US president replied.

He admitted that he had previously believed that Putin would want to end the war quickly: "I really felt that it would end. But every time I thought it would end, he killed people."

According to Trump, he thought he could come to an agreement with Putin.

"And maybe it will happen, but it's very late in the process. So I am disappointed," the American president said.