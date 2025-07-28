Trump: I'm not so interested in talking to Putin anymore
President of the United States Donald Trump said that he was "not so interested" in talking to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as his country is killing civilians in Ukraine with its attacks. This was stated by the US President during the meeting with the British prime minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.
A journalist asked Trump if a meeting with Putin could help end the war.
"I don't know. I'm not so interested in talking [to Putin] anymore. He has such nice conversations, such respectful and pleasant conversations. And then people die the next night when a missile flies into the city and hits... recently, I think, a nursing home [was hit]. But they also hit other objects. Whatever they hit, people die. So, I don't know, we'll see what happens next," the US president replied.
He admitted that he had previously believed that Putin would want to end the war quickly: "I really felt that it would end. But every time I thought it would end, he killed people."
According to Trump, he thought he could come to an agreement with Putin.
"And maybe it will happen, but it's very late in the process. So I am disappointed," the American president said.
- At the same meeting, Trump shortened his 50-day ultimatum to Putin: he now gave the dictator "10 or 12 days" to conclude a peace deal, otherwise, secondary duties will be applied to buyers of Russian resources.
- The Turkish Foreign minister said that during the third round of talks in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement in principle to hold a meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin, Erdoğan and Trump. The latter stated that the meeting between the Ukrainian president and the Russian dictator would take place, but noted that this should have happened three months ago.
- Trump's attitude toward Putin has deteriorated after the conversation on July 3, during which the dictator said that Russia will not give up its demands to Ukraine. This was the sixth publicly known conversation with Putin since Trump returned to power. In addition to threatening new tariffs, the US president also agreed on a new scheme with NATO, under which allies will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
Comments (0)