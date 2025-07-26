Turkish Foreign Minister: Istanbul agrees to hold leaders' summit with Zelensky, Putin and Trump

According to the Turkish diplomat, the final date of the meeting will be agreed upon after the key issues of the ceasefire are resolved

Hakan Fidan (Photo: EPA)

During the third round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, an agreement in principle is reached to hold a summit with the participation of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About said minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan in an interview with NTV.

According to him, the leaders of Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a "face-to-face" meeting in Turkey, but the final date and agenda should be agreed upon after the key technical issues of the ceasefire are resolved.

"The good news is that we have reached an agreement in principle to hold a summit at the level of leaders in Turkey – under the patronage of our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan - ed.) – with the participation of Putin, Zelensky and the US President Donald Trump. However, the leaders disagree on the conditions: they have different requirements for a ceasefire in order to participate in the summit. And this is where the task of the negotiating delegations is to agree on these technical details...," Fidan noted.

At the same time, the diplomat emphasized the need for a "gradual, methodical preparatory process" to avoid disrupting the agreements and not disturbing the psychological balance of the participants.

"First, the parties must agree on the timing and mechanisms of the ceasefire, and only then can we talk about the final format of the meeting. We are open to dialogue and ready to provide a safe and neutral platform for both presidents," Fidan said.