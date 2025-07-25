Zelensky: There is a movement towards some kind of format of meeting with Putin
Russia has started talking to Ukraine about a meeting between dictator Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is already a move toward some kind of meeting format, the president said at a meeting with journalists on July 24.
According to Zelenskyy, the end of a full-scale war probably begins with a meeting at the level of leaders, because "there is no other way" to deal with the Russians. This requires an agenda (plan) for such a meeting.
"The fact is that we always raise this issue publicly. And now they have started talking about it in a conversation with us. This is already a movement towards some kind of meeting format," Zelensky said .
He also said that during the third meeting of the negotiating groups in Istanbul on July 23, they managed to agree on the exchange of 1200 prisoners of war. The issue of the release of political prisoners and journalists was also raised – Ukraine has already started working on the lists.
However, Ukraine cannot conduct exchanges of civilians, the president said.
"They have to release civilians. Therefore, we are now looking for a format for the lists. Both on our part and on their part," the President emphasized .
- on July 11, President Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is ready for talks at the level of leaders in any format. At the same time, he noted that it is necessary to complete the process of exchanges agreed upon during the second meeting in Istanbul on June 2.
- On July 23, NSDC Secretary Umerov said that Ukraine had proposed to Russia to hold a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin by the end of the summer. He did not say what the Kremlin's response was.
