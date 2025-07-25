Zelensky: There is a movement towards some kind of format of meeting with Putin

The President believes that the war cannot be ended without a meeting with the Russian dictator

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin (Photo 2019: ERA)

Russia has started talking to Ukraine about a meeting between dictator Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is already a move toward some kind of meeting format, the president said at a meeting with journalists on July 24.

According to Zelenskyy, the end of a full-scale war probably begins with a meeting at the level of leaders, because "there is no other way" to deal with the Russians. This requires an agenda (plan) for such a meeting.

"The fact is that we always raise this issue publicly. And now they have started talking about it in a conversation with us. This is already a movement towards some kind of meeting format," Zelensky said .

He also said that during the third meeting of the negotiating groups in Istanbul on July 23, they managed to agree on the exchange of 1200 prisoners of war. The issue of the release of political prisoners and journalists was also raised – Ukraine has already started working on the lists.

However, Ukraine cannot conduct exchanges of civilians, the president said.

"They have to release civilians. Therefore, we are now looking for a format for the lists. Both on our part and on their part," the President emphasized .