Umerov: Ukraine has proposed to Russia to hold a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin before the end of summer

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)

Ukraine proposed that the Russian delegation hold a meeting of leaders with the participation of the President of Turkey. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the US President Donald Trump by the end of August. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Rustem Umerov Following the meeting of delegations in Istanbul on July 23, transmits Public.

The Ukrainian delegation also stated its readiness for a ceasefire, including halting strikes on critical and civilian infrastructure. However, Umєrov did not disclose the Russian side's reaction.

Also, according to Umorov, the parties discussed further stages of the exchange of prisoners and civilians. The Russian side agreed to the return of people who have been held captive for more than three years, including those seriously wounded and young people.

In addition, more than 1,200 people will participate in the humanitarian exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Umerov said.