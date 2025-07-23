Zelenskyy: Ukraine's delegation to Istanbul talks will insist on ceasefire

The President spoke about the Russian drone attack that left 220,000 subscribers in Sumy region without electricity

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

During the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation will once again insist on a ceasefire, including on civilian infrastructure. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President said that on July 23, restoration work continues after Russian strikes on Sumy region.

Russian drones hit energy infrastructure. Damage to facilities left more than 220,000 subscribers in the region without electricity.

"These are hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families. This morning we managed to restore most of the supply. As of now, we have almost completely restored electricity to Sumy region," the president wrote.

He added that the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and the Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk will report on the recovery process throughout the day. All necessary resources are provided.

"Ukrainians always restore what has been destroyed. And at the talks in Turkey today, Ukraine's representatives will again insist on the need for an immediate and complete ceasefire, including such strikes on civilian infrastructure," Zelensky emphasized.