Erdoğan to talk to Trump and Putin about meeting in Istanbul

Turkey will try to find out if it is possible to bring the head of the United States and the dictator of Russia together

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Press Service of the President of Turkey)

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold conversations with his American counterpart Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a possible meeting in Istanbul. About this reported Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Turkey.

"This week, by holding talks with Putin and Trump, we will strive to see if we can bring these leaders together in Istanbul," Erdoğan said.

Earlier, on July 23, the third round of Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul, during which Kyiv offered Moscow to hold a meeting of leaders by the end of August with the participation of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin, as well as the leaders of Turkey and the United States.

During a meeting with journalists on July 24, Zelenskyy said that Russia had begun talking to Ukraine about Putin's meeting with him and this is already a movement towards a certain format of the meeting.