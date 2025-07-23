The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia ended in Turkey

After the talks, Rustem Umerov said that the exchange of prisoners would continue

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

On Wednesday, July 23, a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul with Turkish mediation to resolve the war. This was reported by Suspilne, citing a source familiar with the matter. Later, the Ukrainian delegation came out to journalists, confirming the end of the meeting.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov gave a briefing on the results of the talks. He stated that an unconditional ceasefire is a necessary basis for effective diplomacy.

According to him, Ukraine continues to insist on a ceasefire.

"It should include a complete cessation of attacks on civilian objects and critical infrastructure," Umerov said .

NSDC Secretary added that special attention was paid to the humanitarian track.

"With regard to the exchange of prisoners of war, we expect further progress. We continue to insist on the release of civilians, including children," he said .

Umerov thanked partners who support peace efforts, especially Turkey "for its active role in creating a platform for dialogue and peace.".

"Real steps are possible, and the other side must demonstrate a constructive and realistic approach. We will continue to work to achieve this," he emphasized .