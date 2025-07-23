Russians lied about Umerov's "secret meeting" with Medinsky

In fact, there was a short preparatory meeting mediated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

The Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

The Russians spread a fake about a "secret meeting" between the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky in Istanbul. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC.

Russian propaganda outlets report that Umerov and Medynsky allegedly met face to face.

In fact, the meeting took place in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who acted as a mediator.

The Center emphasized that such fakes are another attempt by Russian propaganda to create the illusion of "direct contacts" with Ukraine and manipulate the international audience.

NSDC Secretary spokeswoman Diana Davityan confirmed to Ukrainian media that there was a brief preparatory meeting with Umerov, Fidan and Medynsky.

"The format is the same as last time," she clarified.

This is not the first time the Russians have lied about direct talks with Ukraine. In June, after the second round of talks, Medynsky claimed to have had a bilateral meeting with Umerov, who was then Defense Minister. At the time, the Center for Public Affairs stated that this information was not true.