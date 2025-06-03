CPD: Medinsky attributed to himself a "bilateral meeting" with Umerov before the negotiations in Istanbul

Russia wants to impose a narrative in which the aggressor poses as a "peacemaker," the CPD emphasizes

Volodymyr Medinsky (Photo: propaganda media)

Russian propaganda has launched a campaign to discredit the Ukrainian delegation that participated in the negotiations in Istanbul, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports .

In particular, the Russian dictator's aide Volodymyr Medinsky announced an alleged "bilateral meeting" with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov before the negotiations.

The CPS stressed that this information is not true. In fact, the meeting took place with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan , who acted as a mediator.

The Russian side's statements about allegedly reached "closed agreements" are manipulation and aimed at undermining trust in Ukrainian representatives, the Center notes.

According to the Central Intelligence Agency, Russian propaganda is preparing a two-vector information attack. Inside Ukraine, conspiracy-laden rumors will be spread about alleged personal ties between members of the delegation and Russians. For Western audiences, the message will be promoted that Ukraine is allegedly "delaying peace talks."

"Russia's goal is to change reality and impose a narrative in which the aggressor presents itself as a "peacemaker," the CPD emphasizes.