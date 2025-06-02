Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia in Istanbul in June
Ukraine has proposed to Russia to hold a third round of talks in Istanbul this month, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, said during a press conference.
"We have proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting by the end of this month, from June 20 to 30," the official said.
According to Umerov, this is "extremely important for achieving progress in the negotiation process."
- The new Istanbul talks lasted a little over an hour, during which Ukraine and Russia agreed to hold a new exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead.
- Moscow also finally handed over to Kyiv the promised "memorandum" – a vision for ending the war. Ukraine provided the Russian Federation with such a document in advance. The parties will study each other's memoranda for a week.
- Head of the OP Yermak reported that during the meeting in Istanbul, Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of illegally deported Ukrainian children who need to be returned.