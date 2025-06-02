Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia in Istanbul in June
Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul (Photo: TOLGA BOZOGLU / EPA)

Ukraine has proposed to Russia to hold a third round of talks in Istanbul this month, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, said during a press conference.

"We have proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting by the end of this month, from June 20 to 30," the official said.

According to Umerov, this is "extremely important for achieving progress in the negotiation process."

