Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia in Istanbul in June

Negotiations could take place between June 20 and 30

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul (Photo: TOLGA BOZOGLU / EPA)

Ukraine has proposed to Russia to hold a third round of talks in Istanbul this month, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, said during a press conference.

"We have proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting by the end of this month, from June 20 to 30," the official said.

According to Umerov, this is "extremely important for achieving progress in the negotiation process."