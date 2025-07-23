A meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations has begun in Istanbul

It is currently unknown how long the negotiations will last. According to preliminary information, they began at 7:00 PM.

Negotiations in Istanbul (Photo: aa.com.tr)

On July 23, a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul at the Ciragan Palace. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine announced the start of the talks in a comment to Ukrainian journalists.

The negotiations are taking place under the mediation of Turkey. The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs is participating in the trilateral meeting. Hakan FidanDuring his speech, he noted / mentioned / pointed out, stating that "the ultimate goal is a ceasefire that will pave the way for peace".

A few hours ago it was reportedA group of Russian negotiators arrived at the palace first, and the Ukrainian delegation arrived a few minutes later. Official representatives from Turkey are also present at the palace.

It is currently unknown how long the negotiations will last. According to preliminary information, they began at 7:00 PM.

On July 23, representatives of Ukraine have already met with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip ErdoğanAs part of the visit, the Ukrainian delegation also held meetings with the Senior Advisor to the President of Turkey, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported / announced / notified / informed / said, that during the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation will again insist on a ceasefire, especially regarding civilian infrastructure.