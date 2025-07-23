The talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will start at 19:00

Ciragan Palace in Istanbul (Photo: wikipedia.org)

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations have arrived at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul for negotiations. This was reported by... reports Ukrinform.

It is reported that a group of Russian negotiators arrived first, followed a few minutes later by the Ukrainian delegation. Official representatives from Turkey are also present at the palace.

It is currently unknown how long the negotiations will last. According to preliminary information, they will begin at 7:00 PM.

On July 23, representatives of Ukraine have already met with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip ErdoğanDuring the visit, the Ukrainian delegation also held meetings with the Senior Advisor to the President of Turkey, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Hakan Fidan.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported / announced / notified / informed / said, that during the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation will again insist on a ceasefire, especially regarding civilian infrastructure.