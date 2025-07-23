The Ukrainian and Russian delegations have arrived at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul for negotiations
The Ukrainian and Russian delegations have arrived at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul for negotiations. This was reported by... reports Ukrinform.
It is reported that a group of Russian negotiators arrived first, followed a few minutes later by the Ukrainian delegation. Official representatives from Turkey are also present at the palace.
It is currently unknown how long the negotiations will last. According to preliminary information, they will begin at 7:00 PM.
On July 23, representatives of Ukraine have already met with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip ErdoğanDuring the visit, the Ukrainian delegation also held meetings with the Senior Advisor to the President of Turkey, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Hakan Fidan.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported / announced / notified / informed / said, that during the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation will again insist on a ceasefire, especially regarding civilian infrastructure.
- On July 8, the Turkish foreign minister stated that Putin and other representatives of the Russian Federation... allegedly not against a third round of negotiations, even at the level of leaders.
- On July 11, President Zelenskyy confirmed, that Ukraine is ready for negotiations at the level of leaders in any format. And on July 21, he announced that new round of negotiations with Russia will take place on July 23 in Istanbul.
- July 22nd, the president approved the composition of the delegation for negotiations with Russia.
