Trump believes that Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin will be
President of the United States Donald Trump believes that the meeting of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will take place. This was stated by the head of the United States during a conversation with journalists, reported by Sky News TV channel.
The journalist asked Trump what needs to be done to "force Zelenskyy and Putin to sit down [at the negotiating table] together, maybe with you."
""It's going to happen, but it should have happened three months ago," the US president replied.
The politician did not give any other details.
During the same conversation with the media, Trump did not rule out that secondary sanctions against Russia could be imposed before the end of his 50-day ultimatum.
on July 23, the following took place third round Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul, during which Kyiv offered Moscow to hold a meeting of leaders by the end of August with the participation of Zelenskyy and Putin, as well as the leaders of Turkey and the United States.
on July 24, Zelenskyy said that Russia had begun talking to Ukraine about the Russian dictator's meeting with him and this is already a movement towards a certain format of the meeting.
- on July 25, Turkish president Erdoğan announced that will hold conversations with his American counterpart and the Russian dictator about a possible meeting in Istanbul.
