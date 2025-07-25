Trump believes that Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin will be

The US President says that the talks between the Ukrainian leader and the Russian dictator should have taken place three months ago

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump believes that the meeting of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will take place. This was stated by the head of the United States during a conversation with journalists, reported by Sky News TV channel.

The journalist asked Trump what needs to be done to "force Zelenskyy and Putin to sit down [at the negotiating table] together, maybe with you."

""It's going to happen, but it should have happened three months ago," the US president replied.

The politician did not give any other details.

During the same conversation with the media, Trump did not rule out that secondary sanctions against Russia could be imposed before the end of his 50-day ultimatum.