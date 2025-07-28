Germany delivered Patriot to Ukraine outside of Trump's scheme

Germany has already supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with three Patriot systems and is considering supplying two more

Patriot air defense system (Photo: nato.int)

Germany has not yet delivered Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as part of the new initiative of the US President. Donald Trump, when Europe is paying for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About thisreported / announced / notified "Suspilne" citing the German Ministry of Defence.

"Germany has already supplied Ukraine with three Patriot air defense systems in the past. In addition, the German government has announced its willingness to make a financial contribution to two more Patriot air defense systems. The origin of these systems and further details of delivery are the subject of ongoing consultations," the agency stated.

July 25, The Telegraph reported / announced / notified / informed / saidIt was reported that in July, Ukraine could receive one Patriot system from Germany. According to the British media, in addition to the air defense system, additional interceptor missiles were also supplied as part of the agreement with Germany.