Germany delivered Patriot to Ukraine outside of Trump's scheme
Germany has not yet delivered Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as part of the new initiative of the US President. Donald Trump, when Europe is paying for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About thisreported / announced / notified "Suspilne" citing the German Ministry of Defence.
"Germany has already supplied Ukraine with three Patriot air defense systems in the past. In addition, the German government has announced its willingness to make a financial contribution to two more Patriot air defense systems. The origin of these systems and further details of delivery are the subject of ongoing consultations," the agency stated.
July 25, The Telegraph reported / announced / notified / informed / saidIt was reported that in July, Ukraine could receive one Patriot system from Germany. According to the British media, in addition to the air defense system, additional interceptor missiles were also supplied as part of the agreement with Germany.
- On July 18, the NATO press service... LIGA.net told, (or) explained, (or) described who agreed to buy weapons for Ukraine according to the new scheme of US President Trump.
- On July 23, Spiegel reported that Ukraine will not receive the Patriot missiles announced by Trump. by the spring of 2026.
- On July 24, the president reminded that Ukraine needs 10 Patriot systems. Three have been officially confirmed – two from Germany and one from Norway.
