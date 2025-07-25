Zelensky: Ukraine needs 10 Patriot systems, three officially confirmed

Germany and Norway confirmed their readiness to provide Ukraine with a total of three Patriot systems

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA)

Ukraine needs 10 Patriot systems, but so far only three have been officially confirmed. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on July 24.

"We are now working with our partners to provide these 10. We are working on the issue of missiles, we have missiles," he said .

According to Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump is ready to sell Patriot systems to Ukraine. Therefore, the task now is to find money for all 10 systems. Also, as the president noted, Ukraine would like to have a package of missiles for each system at once.

There is also an ongoing "struggle" over the production license. According to Zelenskyy, a platform for this is emerging in Germany.

Kyiv has now received official confirmation of three Patriot systems: two from Germany and one from Norway. Work with Dutch partners is currently underway.