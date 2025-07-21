Pistorius: Germany to provide Ukraine with five Patriot systems and finance long-range drones

Pistorius emphasized that the partners will coordinate their actions over the next few days to hand over Patriot

Patriot air defense system (Photo: EPA)

Germany will provide Ukraine with five Patriot systems and finance the production of long-range drones. This was stated by the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a meeting in the Ramstein format, transmits Ukrinform.

"I agreed with (US Secretary of Defense – ed.) By Pete Hagseth during his trip to Washington last week that Germany will contribute to the delivery of the five much-needed Patriot systems as soon as possible," Pistorius said.

The Minister added that the partners will coordinate their actions over the next few days to organize this process.

Pistorius emphasized that Germany also intends to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their offensive efforts aimed at weakening Russia's air power.

"That is why we are financing comprehensive procurement of long-range Ukrainian-made drones. These systems are already proving their value on the battlefield. They destroy Russian planes, drones and missiles on the ground long before they can pose a threat to Ukraine, its cities or infrastructure," the minister emphasized.