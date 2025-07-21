Germany and Britain to give Ukraine 220,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard – Pistorius

German Defense Minister says Berlin is financing the purchase of long-range drones made in Ukraine

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

Ukraine will receive thousands of 35 mm ammunition rounds for the Gepard anti-aircraft gun system from the allies. This was announced during the opening of an online meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports Suspilne.

According to him, Germany and the United Kingdom will deliver 220,000 rounds of 35 mm ammunition for Gepard in a short time.

"To defend the skies over Ukraine, we must support the Ukrainian armed forces in their offensive efforts to weaken Russia's combat capabilities in the area," Pistorius said .

He added that this is why Berlin is financing a comprehensive purchase of long-range drones made in Ukraine. These drones have already proved their value on the battlefield, the minister said.

The head of the German Defense Ministry noted that the first long-range drone systems will be delivered to Ukraine in the next few days and will be ready for immediate use.

REFERENCE Gepard is a German self-propelled anti-aircraft system. It is designed to provide direct cover for ground troops, destroy air targets at inclined ranges from 100 m to 4 km and at altitudes up to 3 km flying at speeds of up to 350-400 m/s, as well as ground (surface) targets at ranges up to 4,500 meters from the ground.