A German diplomat stated that the German Chancellor played an important role in shaping the new US approach to Ukraine

Johann Wadhul (Photo: Instagram of the diplomat)

Ukraine will not lose the war thanks to the support of Europe and the United States, and a decisive role was played in changing the mind of the American president. Donald Trump regarding the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin belongs to the German Chancellor To Friedrich MerzSuch an opinion expressed German Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wädiful in an interview with BILD.

In response to a journalist's question about whether Ukraine would lose, the diplomat answered in the negative.

"No. All of Europe supports Ukraine, and the United States of America is also ready to provide support. This is largely thanks to the initiative of the German Chancellor," he said.

Wadeful noted that the head of the German government played an important role in changing Trump's position on Putin.

"Merkel played an important role in this, as she made her commitment to Ukraine clear from the very beginning. She expressed this when she was in the Oval Office. And she expressed this during personal discussions at the G7 summit," Vadefuul said.

According to the minister, the chancellor called Trump and said that the US was "needed now".

"We can be glad that the Chancellor has established such a good relationship with the US President and that the German voice is heard again in Washington," the diplomat added.