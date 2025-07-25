The Telegraph: Ukraine receives new Patriot air defense system

It is reported that interceptor missiles have also arrived along with the air defense systems as part of an agreement with Germany

Patriot air defense system (Photo: nato.int)

At the end of last week, Ukraine could receive one Patriot air defense system from Germany. This was reported by The Telegraph.

According to a British newspaper, additional interceptor missiles were also delivered along with the air defense system as part of an agreement with Germany.

The delivery of military aid came after US President Donald Trump announced a $10 billion aid project on July 13, as well as the prospect of tough trade duties on Russia and any country that buys its oil.

It is noted that the Pentagon and the White House used this move to try to convince European countries to take the risk of sending their existing stockpiles to Kyiv, waiting for the United States to replenish them.