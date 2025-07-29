Kremlin rejects Trump's ultimatum

Peskov says Moscow has "taken into account" the US president's new deadline for ending the war, but is not going to stop

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russia will continue the war against Ukraine despite the new ultimatum from the US President Donald Trump. This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the dictator Vladimir Putin, quoted by Russian propagandists TASS.

The Kremlin "took note" of Trump's statement about reducing the timeframe for Russia to end the war and about his lack of interest in contacts, Peskov said.

Read also Trolling Trump. How Ukraine can really hit Moscow

He noted that Russia, despite the statements of the US president, will continue the war against Ukraine to allegedly "protect its interests, but is interested in a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

By "their interests," the Russians usually mean ultimatum demands to Ukraine: rejection of NATO, disarmament, withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Ukrainian regions, which the occupiers illegally included in their constitution, and so-called denazification.

Other Russian propagandists, RIA Novosti, quote Peskov in a more extended form, but without the phrase about continuing the war (the text below is from this occupiers' agency).

Regarding the possibility of a meeting between the US president and the Russian dictator, the Kremlin spokesman said that this issue "has not been on the agenda in terms of substance and is not on the agenda." Earlier, Trump said that he is "not so interested" in talking to Putin anymore, since Russia is killing civilians in Ukraine with its attacks.

Peskov also added that the Kremlin is noticing a slowdown in the process of normalizing bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington.

This process is going "neither here nor there," and the aggressor country would like to see more dynamics in it, Putin's spokesman said.

In addition, the Russian official said that Russia and the United States are not in contact about extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START III).