Trump: Settling the war in Ukraine will take a long time
President of the United States Donald Trump said that it will take a long time to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. He said this said in an interview for the YouTube channel Pod Force One with Miranda Devine.
"I don't like to think about it, but all of this could be easily resolved. And it will take a long time," Trump said.
Trump also said that he had "great conversations" with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinafter which he believed that Russia's war against Ukraine had been resolved. But after such calls, "a lot of bad things happened."
According to the American leader, Ukraine is "like the apple of the Russian dictator's eye." And now Putin is having a hard time because he was counting on a three-day war, but it has been going on for more than three years.
Trump also said that Ukraine and Russia are losing their people every week, as "five to six thousand soldiers" are dying at the front, with parents, wives, girlfriends, boyfriends, and other loved ones.
In the interview, the US leader specifically recalled that Europe had agreed to help Ukraine and to bear the cost of supplying American weapons. In his opinion, it was a "good deal" with NATO.
- During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to end the Russian-Ukrainian war in 24 hours. After becoming president, he stated that this the promise was "sarcastic".
- on July 3, Trump had another call with Putin – the dictator said he would not give up requirements for Ukraine. Later, the head of the United States said that dissatisfied and disappointed with the conversation with Putinhe said that no progress had been made. He noted that the dictator wants to "keep killing people" and that's wrong.
- july 14, Trump gives Russia 50 days to conclude peace agreementotherwise, he threatened to impose secondary duties on countries that buy resources from the aggressor state.
- july 29 Trump shortens his 50-day ultimatum to Putin: now he gave the dictator "10 days" to conclude a peace agreementotherwise, duties will be applied.
Comments (0)