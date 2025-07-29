Trump: Settling the war in Ukraine will take a long time

The US President suggested that the war in Ukraine could be easily resolved, but now it will take a long time

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that it will take a long time to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. He said this said in an interview for the YouTube channel Pod Force One with Miranda Devine.

"I don't like to think about it, but all of this could be easily resolved. And it will take a long time," Trump said.

Trump also said that he had "great conversations" with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinafter which he believed that Russia's war against Ukraine had been resolved. But after such calls, "a lot of bad things happened."

According to the American leader, Ukraine is "like the apple of the Russian dictator's eye." And now Putin is having a hard time because he was counting on a three-day war, but it has been going on for more than three years.

Trump also said that Ukraine and Russia are losing their people every week, as "five to six thousand soldiers" are dying at the front, with parents, wives, girlfriends, boyfriends, and other loved ones.

In the interview, the US leader specifically recalled that Europe had agreed to help Ukraine and to bear the cost of supplying American weapons. In his opinion, it was a "good deal" with NATO.