Trump called his promise to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours sarcasm

US President Donald Trump called his campaign promise to end Russia's war against Ukraine in 24 hours sarcastic. He said this while talking to journalists on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

The journalist asked if Trump was being sarcastic when he promised to end the war in 24 hours. He replied that "of course it was sarcastic."

He was reminded that he had been in office for five months and five days, and asked why he had not yet been able to end the war. The US President explained that "war is more complicated than anyone could have imagined."

" Vladimir Putin [Russian dictator] is a more complicated person. Unfortunately, I had problems with President [of Ukraine] Volodymyr Zelensky , most likely you read about it. And this is more complicated than any war," he added.

Trump had previously commented on this promise in an interview with Time , but at the time he explained that it was an exaggeration to emphasize his point.

" Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it also said that it would be put to an end," Trump said.

After that, US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that the Trump administration had talked about plans to end the war in 24 hours, but they "didn't say what day, what year."