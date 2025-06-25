Zelenskyy began meeting with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

On Wednesday, June 25, a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky began in The Hague. Zelensky's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov reported this in a comment to Ukrainian media.

There are no details of the meeting yet. It is taking place on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which both leaders are participating in.

As reported by The Guardian, earlier that day Trump announced a meeting with Zelensky.

"We'll discuss the obvious. We'll discuss his difficulties. He has some difficulties. Zelensky, he's a good guy. I mean, I'll meet with him today. I don't know. I think we'll discuss Ukraine," the American president said.