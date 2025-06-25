Zelenskyy began meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy began meeting with Trumpsupplemented
On Wednesday, June 25, a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky began in The Hague. Zelensky's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov reported this in a comment to Ukrainian media.
There are no details of the meeting yet. It is taking place on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which both leaders are participating in.
As reported by The Guardian, earlier that day Trump announced a meeting with Zelensky.
"We'll discuss the obvious. We'll discuss his difficulties. He has some difficulties. Zelensky, he's a good guy. I mean, I'll meet with him today. I don't know. I think we'll discuss Ukraine," the American president said.
- The previous meeting between Zelensky and Trump could have taken place during the G7 summit in mid-June, but the US president left the event prematurely due to the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.
- On June 19, the FT wrote that Trump's decision to leave the G7 summit on the first day was partly due to his irritation with Macron and lack of interest in meeting with Zelensky.