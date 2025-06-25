Pistorius said that Europe is trying to keep the US "on board" with the war in Ukraine
Boris Pistorius (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

Allies are making efforts to ensure that Washington does not lose interest in Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported on ARD by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to Independent.

German Defense Minister emphasizes the importance of the United States as a partner in Russia's war against Ukraine, and says allies are working to ensure that Washington does not lose interest.

"Keeping the Americans <…> on board when it comes to Ukraine is important because there is more at stake here than just a regional conflict," Pistorius said.

"We continue to work to ensure that they [the Americans] do not withdraw their troops. We'll see if we can do it," the minister continued.

