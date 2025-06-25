Pistorius said that Europe is trying to keep the US "on board" with the war in Ukraine

Germany is working to ensure that the United States does not withdraw its troops from Europe, the head of the country's Defense Ministry said

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

Allies are making efforts to ensure that Washington does not lose interest in Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported on ARD by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to Independent.

German Defense Minister emphasizes the importance of the United States as a partner in Russia's war against Ukraine, and says allies are working to ensure that Washington does not lose interest.

"Keeping the Americans <…> on board when it comes to Ukraine is important because there is more at stake here than just a regional conflict," Pistorius said.

"We continue to work to ensure that they [the Americans] do not withdraw their troops. We'll see if we can do it," the minister continued.

On April 18, Rubio said that the United States is ready to abandon efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war if it finds that a quick peace is impossible .

Later, Trump said that the United States would withdraw from the talks if Russia or Ukraine complicate the process of ending the war, but he hopes it will not come to that. At the same time, he did not want to say whether he was ready to completely abandon efforts and negotiations for peace.