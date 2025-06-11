Finnish President sees no signs that Trump will withdraw from peace talks

Alexander Stubb (Photo: Franck Robichon/EPA)

President of Finland Alexander Stubb expects US President Donald Trump to continue to participate in negotiations to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the Japanese media NHK.

Trump warns that he may abandon ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia if he sees no progress.

Stubb said he speaks to the US president frequently on the phone and that he has "seen no signs" of him pulling out of the talks. He added that Trump wants a peace deal and is trying to convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to work toward it.

Referring to Russia's rejection of an unconditional ceasefire proposal, Stubb said the only way is to "make the opportunity cost of continuing the war too high for Russia".

He said that Western countries need to step up their sanctions against Moscow, adding that the war will not end until Putin "realizes that his economy cannot withstand it".