Trump on his conversation with Putin: The conversation was good, but nothing came of it

According to the US President, there has not been a war like this since 1945

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/KEN CEDENO)

U.S. President Donald Trump said his last phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on June 4 "was good." He said this on the Pod Force One podcast.

During the conversation, they talked about what Putin wants and what he categorically does not want. However, according to the US president, the dialog did not lead to any results.

"We had a good conversation, but nothing has come of it so far," Trump said, noting that he has a good relationship with Putin.

The US President also said that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is "brutal" and nothing like it has happened since World War II.