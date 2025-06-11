Trump on his conversation with Putin: The conversation was good, but nothing came of it
U.S. President Donald Trump said his last phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on June 4 "was good." He said this on the Pod Force One podcast.
During the conversation, they talked about what Putin wants and what he categorically does not want. However, according to the US president, the dialog did not lead to any results.
"We had a good conversation, but nothing has come of it so far," Trump said, noting that he has a good relationship with Putin.
The US President also said that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is "brutal" and nothing like it has happened since World War II.
- on June 5, Trump again said that Putin "has no choice", but to respond to the "Spider's Web". Soon after, he spoke about the June 6 attack and said that Ukraine gave Putin a reason to "fly in and bomb".
- Trump also compared Zelenskyy and Putin to children quarreling while playing in the sandbox. The President replied that Ukraine is not playing with Russia – Putin came to kill.
- June 9 Vusyk invited Trump to stay at his home to see the shelling from Russia.