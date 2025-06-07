Zelenskyy responds to Trump's comparison of children: We do not play with Putin, he came to kill

The President noted that Trump and anyone else outside Ukraine cannot understand all the pain

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to US President Donald Trump's comparison of Ukraine and Russia to children. In an interview with ABC news, he said, that the US leader cannot fully understand the pain of Ukrainians.

"We are not children with Putin on a playground in a park. He is a murderer who came to this park to kill children," said President.

He noted that Trump cannot fully feel and understand the pain of Ukrainians. But it's not about the US president himself. According to Zelenskyy, anyone else who is not in Ukraine cannot feel this pain either.

on June 5, at a meeting with the German chancellor at the White House, Trump said, that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine reminds him of "a quarrel between two children.".

"Sometimes it looks like two little kids fighting like crazy and hating each other, and they're fighting in the park. And you try to break them up, and they don't want to. And sometimes you have to let them fight a little bit and then separate them," Trump said .