Trump again says Putin has 'no choice' but to respond to 'Web'

But the US president says he urged Putin not to do this

Donald Trump and Friedrich Merz (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

US President Donald Trump has again shared his impressions of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and warned that he will retaliate for Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. Trump added that he urged Putin to exercise restraint. The US president made the remarks during a joint briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

"You know, he attacked, and they attacked pretty hard. They went deep into Russia, and he actually told me he had no choice but to attack back, and it was probably going to be unpleasant," he said.

Trump has previously recounted this excerpt from a conversation with the Russian dictator, but he did not rate it. This time, he added that he "didn't like it."

"I said don't do it. You shouldn't do it," Trump said.

However, in his opinion, stopping the war is not easy, because "there is a lot of hatred." Therefore, the US president believes that "some fighting" will continue.