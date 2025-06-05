Merz reminded Trump of World War II and called for an end to the war in Ukraine

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a visit to the United States, called on US President Donald Trump to support Europe in its efforts to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war and increase pressure on Russia, he said at a joint briefing of the presidents at the White House.

Merz said he came to the United States in particular to talk "about measures and tools to end this terrible war."

He reminded Trump of the anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy in 1944 and drew parallels with the war in Ukraine.

"Let me remind you that tomorrow is June 6. This is the anniversary of D-Day, when the Americans ended the war in Europe. It was the liberation of my country, which was under the influence of the Nazis. And we know that we owe you. But that is why I say that America is once again in a very strong position to end this war as well," the German Chancellor said.

He called on Trump to discuss what Europe and the US can do together.

"You know that we supported Ukraine and that we want more pressure on Russia. The European Union did this, and we need to talk about it," Merz urged.