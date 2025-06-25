Trump comments on meeting with Zelensky

The American President called the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart "great"

Donald Trump (Photo: Robin van Lonkhuijsen/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not discuss ending the war during their meeting in The Hague. The American president said this at a briefing, reports a correspondent of LIGA.net from The Hague.

"No, I just wanted to ask him [Zelenskiy] how he was doing. We've had some tough times, but he's been very nice," Trump said when asked by a journalist if they had discussed ending the war.

See also What will happen to Ukraine without US weapons. Three scenarios and the new role of Europe

The US President added that he was very happy to see Zelensky.

"It was a great meeting. I think it's a great time to end the war," Trump said, emphasizing that he would be talking to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about it .

He emphasized that Zelenskyy is "waging a war and regaining his state.".

"It's a very difficult fight that he's fighting. But he is very successful in it," Trump summarized.