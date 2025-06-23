Trump responded to Medvedev's nuclear threats

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US President Donald Trump has criticized a statement by Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who hinted at supplying nuclear weapons to Iran. The US leader published a new post on his social network Truth Social.

"Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the "N word" (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote.

He noted that the topic of nuclear weapons "should not be treated so casually" as Medvedev does, and suggested that this is why Russia is ruled by dictator Vladimir Putin. In fact, the latter has also resorted to threats on this topic.

"By the way, if anyone thinks our "hardware" was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines. They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly," the US president said.

The day before, after the US strike on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities, Medvedev declared that "a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their nuclear weapons." Of all the leaders of the Russian Federation, Medvedev regularly voices the most radical positions.

After the attack on Iranian targets, Vice President Vance stated that the United States had no intention of changing the current regime in Iran, but Trump later admitted that this was a possibility.