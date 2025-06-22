Vance claimed that the US is not going to change the regime in Tehran. Trump said: Why not?

J.D. Vance and Donald Trump (Photo: White House)

The United States does not intend to change the current regime in Iran, Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with the American television channel ABC News. But later, US President Donald Trump admitted that this is a possibility.

Earlier, on June 17, the US president said that Iran's de facto leader Ali Khamenei is an "easy target," but added that the US was not going to kill him "at least not yet."

When asked whether the United States aims to kill Khamenei and whether they do not rule out the possibility of achieving regime change in Iran, Vance replied that the latter is not the goal of the Trump administration.

"Well, first of all, we don't want to achieve regime change. We want to achieve an end to the Iranian nuclear program. That's America's goal, and that's what the president has set before us," the vice president noted.

UPDATED. Trump has published a new post hinting that the regime in Iran may still be changed: "It’s not politically correct to use the term, "Regime Change," but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!"

The vice president also noted that his leader is not interested in a protracted conflict in the Middle East.

"[Eliminating Iran’s nuclear program] will continue to be the goal of American foreign policy. And it is this goal that will motivate our actions in the coming weeks and months," Vance explained.

He also said that in the coming weeks, the US administration will work to do something about Tehran's enriched uranium and will hold talks with the Iranians.