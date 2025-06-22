Ukraine responded to US strikes on Iran: Nuclear program must be closed

The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (Photo: Depositphotos)

Ukraine supports the closure of Iran's nuclear program, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, responding to US strikes on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

"Ukraine is convinced that the Iranian nuclear program must be put to an end so that it never again threatens either the countries of the Middle East or any other states. Peaceful efforts towards nuclear non-proliferation in Iran have lasted for years, but have not been effective. Back in the spring, the US warned Iran of the consequences in the absence of constructive steps," the diplomatic department said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the current situation was caused by the aggressive actions of the Iranian regime, its long-standing destructive policy of undermining international peace and security, including its hostile attitude towards both Israel and many other countries.

Official Kyiv recalled that Iran is an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, as Tehran provides military assistance to Moscow, including supplying drones and technologies that the Russian Federation systematically uses to kill people and destroy critical infrastructure.

The department noted that Ukraine has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to the fact that such assistance to the occupiers is a gross violation of the UN Security Council resolution on Iran's nuclear program, and therefore requires a reaction from the world.

"Ukraine, which has made the greatest contribution to nuclear disarmament in the history of mankind, understands like no other the level of threat from weapons of mass destruction. Ukraine has the moral right to state that the elimination of the Iranian nuclear program will make the Middle East region and the entire world safer," the message adds.

Regarding the future of Iran, the Foreign Ministry stated: the people of the country "deserve a dignified, free and happy life in peace and understanding with both Israel and all other peoples of the world, and not the dominance of the current regime with its orientation towards war, terror, lies and eternal confrontation."

Kyiv also once again called on the Tehran leadership to stop providing assistance to Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the policy of "peace through strength," which is already depriving Iran of the means of terror and destabilization of the region, can help not only in the Middle East, but also in Europe. Ukraine again called for tougher sanctions against Moscow and strengthening Kyiv's defense capabilities.

"We also note that the situation in the Middle East remains extremely unstable. We join the international community in calling on the parties to reduce tensions in the region and prioritize [make it a top priority] the search for diplomatic solutions at the negotiating table," the department concludes.