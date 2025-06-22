Fox News: U.S. could attack Iran with Tomahawk missiles and t-bombs

This attack is the first known use of such bombs

Trump and officials watch the atka (Photo: White House)

The United States could attack Iran with anti-bunker bombs and Tomahawk missiles. This is reported by Fox News, citing details from US President Donald Trump.

Host Sean Hannity said that five or six anti-bunker bombs were allegedly struck at Iran's nuclear facility in Fordo. Each of them weighs about 15 tons. According to him, the bombs could have been dropped by American B-2 stealth bombers.

Anonymous CNN sources familiar with the operation, told, that it could be the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), known as a "bunker buster." It was designed to "reach and destroy weapons of mass destruction" of US adversaries located in "well-protected facilities".

This is the first known case of using a bomb in combat.

At the same time, Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin reported, that 30 Tomahawk missiles could have been fired at the nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan. Presumably, they were launched by a converted Ohio-class submarine with guided missiles.