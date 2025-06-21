US moves strategic aircraft to Pacific as Trump weighs whether to strike Iran – Reuters

It is currently unknown whether the B-2 redeployment is related to tensions in the Middle East

B-2 strategic bomber (Illustrative photo: CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / EPA)

The United States is deploying B-2 strategic bombers to the Pacific island of Guam, two anonymous US officials confirmed to Reuters, as US President Donald Trump weighs whether his country should participate in Israel's strikes on Iran.

Media sources declined to provide any further details. One official said there had been no orders to move bombers out of Guam. Officials did not say how many planes had been moved to the island.

The Pentagon did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

These strategic bombers can carry American GBU-57 guided bombs weighing 13,600 kilograms, designed to destroy targets located deep underground. According to experts, it is these weapons that could be used to strike Iran's nuclear program facilities, in particular at Fordow.

The agency notes that analysts and officials are closely watching whether these bombers will be moved to the US-British base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. According to experts, it is "ideally located for operations in the Middle East."

The United States had B-2 aircraft on Diego Garcia until last month, when they were replaced by B-52 bombers.