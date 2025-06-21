Trump: Two weeks is the maximum for Iran

US President says it's "just a time to see if people [Iran's leadership] will come to their senses"

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that two weeks is the maximum he will give Iran. The White House released a video of the politician's statement.

The journalist asked whether Iran has two weeks, or whether Trump could strike the Islamic Republic sooner.

"We'll see what that period will be. But I'm giving them some time, and I would say two weeks is the maximum," the head of state replied.

He added that two weeks is "just time to see if people [Iran's leadership] come to their senses."

Asked if the Europeans were helping to talk to Iran, Trump said: "No, they haven't. Iran doesn't want to talk to Europe, they want to talk to us. Europe can't help with that."

The US president also responded to the words of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who stated that if Trump is serious about negotiations, he will ask Israel to stop the strikes.

"Well, I think it's very difficult to make that request [to Israel] right now. When someone wins, it's a little harder to do than when someone loses. But we're ready, we're willing, and we can, and we've talked to Iran, and we'll see what happens," the US president stressed.