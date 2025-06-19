Trump to make decision on Iran within two weeks
US President Donald Trump will make a decision on possible direct US involvement in a war with Iran within the next two weeks, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said at a briefing.
White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said she had information from Trump in response to whether the US would directly intervene in the conflict between Iran and Israel.
"Given that there may be a serious opportunity in the near future for negotiations with Iran, which may or may not take place, I will make a decision on Iran within the next two weeks," she quoted Trump as saying.
During the briefing, Leavitt emphasized that this was a direct quote from the US president.
- On June 18, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned the United States that joining Israeli strikes against his country would "lead to irreparable harm" for Americans.
- On June 19, The Guardian reported that Trump had not approved a strike on Iran due to doubts about the effectiveness of the GBU-57 bomb. And Bloomberg reported that US officials were preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days.
- On the evening of June 19, Reuters reported that Iran and the United States held direct talks amid the escalating conflict with Israel.