Trump to make decision on Iran within two weeks

The US President must announce his decision on possible direct US participation in a war with Iran

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump will make a decision on possible direct US involvement in a war with Iran within the next two weeks, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said at a briefing.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said she had information from Trump in response to whether the US would directly intervene in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

"Given that there may be a serious opportunity in the near future for negotiations with Iran, which may or may not take place, I will make a decision on Iran within the next two weeks," she quoted Trump as saying.

During the briefing, Leavitt emphasized that this was a direct quote from the US president.