Iran confirms talks with European ministers in Geneva

Negotiations were agreed with the US

Abbas Arakchi (Photo: EPA/JOSE SENA GULAO)

Talks on Iran's nuclear program will be held in Geneva on June 20 between Tehran and European diplomats, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed to the state news agency IRNA.

"We will meet with the European delegation in Geneva on Friday (June 20, – ed.)," Arakchi said.

According to him, diplomats from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union's chief diplomat, will participate in the negotiations.

As Reuters reported , the ministers will first meet with the European Union's top diplomat , Kaia Kallas, at the German consulate in Geneva. The talks were coordinated with the United States.