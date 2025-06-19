Iran confirms talks with European ministers in Geneva
Talks on Iran's nuclear program will be held in Geneva on June 20 between Tehran and European diplomats, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed to the state news agency IRNA.
"We will meet with the European delegation in Geneva on Friday (June 20, – ed.)," Arakchi said.
According to him, diplomats from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union's chief diplomat, will participate in the negotiations.
As Reuters reported , the ministers will first meet with the European Union's top diplomat , Kaia Kallas, at the German consulate in Geneva. The talks were coordinated with the United States.
- On June 12, the IAEA officially accused Iran of violating its nuclear obligations .
- On June 13, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it had carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.
- On June 17, CNN reported that US intelligence estimates that Iran could produce nuclear weapons in three years.