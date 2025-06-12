IAEA accuses Iran of violating nuclear weapons commitments. Iran vows to continue

Iran, in response to the IAEA statement, said it would build a new uranium enrichment facility "in a safe location"

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (Photo: MAX SLOVENCIK/EPA)

The International Atomic Energy Agency has adopted a resolution against Iran, declaring the Islamic Republic in violation of its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This could complicate ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States on a nuclear deal, Reuters reports .

The resolution, submitted by the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany, was voted in favor by 19 countries, with 11 abstaining and three states – Russia, China and Burkina Faso – voting against.

The text of the resolution, seen by Reuters, recognizes Iran as a violator of its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons based on an IAEA report sent to member states on May 31.

The report indicated the existence of coordinated covert Iranian activities related to the production of nuclear weapons.

"The Board of Governors... considers that Iran's repeated failures to comply with its obligations since 2019 to provide the Agency with full and timely cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at several undeclared locations in Iran... constitute a failure to comply with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the text reads.

As Reuters notes, the IAEA resolution could complicate the already not very successful negotiations between Iran and the United States aimed at imposing new restrictions on Tehran's nuclear program.

The IAEA had already declared Iran a violator of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty in September 2005, which led to sanctions being imposed on the country.

UPDATED AT 2:35 PM. As reported by the Associated Press, Iran, in response to the IAEA resolution, said that it would establish a new enrichment facility "in a secure location" and that "other measures are also planned."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to respond to this political resolution," said a joint statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.