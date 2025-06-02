Iran plans to reject nuclear deal with US – Reuters

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Iran is ready to reject a US proposal to end the long-standing dispute over its nuclear program, saying it "does not serve Tehran's interests" and does not soften Washington's stance on uranium enrichment, Reuters reported , citing an unnamed senior diplomat close to Iran's negotiating team.

The US proposal for a new nuclear deal was presented to Iran on Saturday, May 31, by a representative of Oman, who is mediating in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

"Iran is preparing a negative response to the US proposal," the source told the agency.

According to him, according to the assessment of the "Iranian nuclear negotiations committee" led by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the US proposal is "absolutely one-sided" and cannot serve Tehran's interests.

"In this proposal, the US position on enrichment on Iranian soil remains unchanged, and there is no clear explanation for the lifting of sanctions," the diplomat told the agency.

According to the agency's interlocutor, Tehran calls this proposal "unrealistic" and believes it is an attempt to impose a "bad deal" on Iran due to excessive demands.

The US proposal was finalized after five rounds of talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff .

The US is demanding that Iran abandon uranium enrichment and export abroad all of its existing stock of highly enriched uranium, which could be the raw material for nuclear weapons.

Tehran, on the other hand, says it wants to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and denies accusations by Western powers that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.