Iran ready to sign nuclear deal with the US in exchange for lifting economic sanctions

Ali Shahmani (Photo: STR/EPA)

Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with US President Donald Trump under certain conditions in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. This was announced in an interview with NBC News by the Chief Political and Military Advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Shamkhani.

The official said Iran would pledge never to develop nuclear weapons, get rid of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, agree to enrich uranium only to lower levels needed for civilian use, and allow international inspectors to monitor the process in exchange for the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions on Iran.

Asked whether Iran would agree to sign the agreement immediately if these conditions were met, Shamkhani replied: "Yes.".

His comments appear to be the clearest public statement yet from the inner circle of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei regarding Iran's expectations and willingness to reach a deal. The Ayatollah has the final say on all national security issues, journalists said.

"It is still possible. If the Americans act as they say, we can certainly have better relations," Shamkhani said, adding that "this could lead to a better situation in the near future.".

At the same time, Shamkhani expressed disappointment with Trump's tone and constant threats.

"He's talking about an olive branch that we haven't seen. It's all barbed wire," he said .