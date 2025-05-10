US may pull out of nuclear talks with Iran if there is no progress – Whitkoff

According to the US special envoy, Iran says it does not need a nuclear bomb

Steve Whitkoff (Photo: EPA/FRANCIS CHUNG)

The United States may withdraw from nuclear talks with Iran if no progress is made at the May 11 meeting. This statement was made by the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff in a interview with Breitbart News.

"We didn't think last week's talks would be productive because we needed to reach certain agreements with them. Hopefully, this Sunday they will be productive. Hopefully, it means they will continue these talks," said Vitkoff .

He noted that if the talks fail, the United States will have to "go the other way.".

The US Special Envoy emphasized that there should be no enrichment program in Iran – this is a "red line" of the US side. The US informed Iran of its position, to which the country said it did not need a nuclear bomb.

"For the purpose of this discussion, we are going to take them at their word that they really believe that... It means dismantling, it means no weapons, and it means Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan – their three enrichment facilities – must be dismantled," Vitkoff said in an interview with.

So far, the parties have held three rounds of negotiations. Two of them took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the third in Rome.