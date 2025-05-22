Iran warned the United States and Israel against attacks on nuclear facilities: There will be a devastating response

According to Iranian Foreign Minister, the United States will be seen as a "participant" in Israel's actions

Abbas Araqchi (Photo: EPA / TATYANA MAKEYEVA)

The United States will bear legal responsibility in the event of an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. This was stated by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, , according to Mizan online.

"Iran strongly warns against any adventures by the Zionist regime of Israel and will respond decisively to any threat or illegal act by this regime," the statement said .

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, the country will consider the United States a "participant" in any such attack and will have to take "special measures" to protect its nuclear facilities. And the International Atomic Energy Agency will be subsequently informed of such steps.

At the same time, as reports TABNAK, Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned in a statement that Israel would receive a "crushing and decisive response" if it attacks Iran.

"They are trying to intimidate us with war, but they miscalculated because they do not know how much popular and military support the Islamic Republic can get in a war," said Ali Mohammad Naini, a representative of the Guard .