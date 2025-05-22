Israel expects US nuclear deal with Iran to collapse and prepares to strike – Axios
Israel is preparing for a quick strike on Iran's nuclear facilities if talks between the United States and Iran fail, Axios reported , citing two people familiar with the matter.
According to the publication's interlocutors, Israeli intelligence has changed its forecasts regarding the outcome of the negotiations in recent days: from the belief that a nuclear deal is close to being concluded, to the belief that the negotiations may soon collapse.
In this regard, the Israel Defense Forces is conducting exercises and other preparations for a possible strike on Iran.
"Bibi [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ] is waiting for the nuclear talks to fail and for a disappointed Trump to be ready to give him the green light [to strike]," one of the media sources said.
Both Axios sources told the outlet that any Israeli strike on Iran would not be a one-time strike, but a military campaign that would last at least a week.
The fifth round of talks between the US and Iran on their nuclear program is scheduled for Friday in Rome.
The publication reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy , Steve Witkoff, provided the Iranian side with a written proposal for a deal during the last round of talks ten days ago. It included a categorical demand from the United States that Iran stop enriching uranium.
Iran's leaders have repeatedly stated that they will not sign an agreement that does not allow enrichment.
- On May 2, Rubio said that Iran must abandon uranium enrichment and the development of long-range missiles, and also allow American inspectors to enter its facilities.
- On May 15, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said that Tehran was ready to sign a nuclear deal under certain conditions in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.