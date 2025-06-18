Reuters: European ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran
The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain and the European Union's top diplomat plan to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on June 20, Reuters reported , citing a German diplomatic source.
The ministers will first meet with the European Union's chief diplomat , Kaia Kallask, at the German consulate in Geneva, and then hold a joint meeting with the Iranian foreign minister.
It is noted that the negotiations were agreed upon with the United States.
"The goal of the negotiations is to convince the Iranian side to firmly guarantee that it will use its nuclear program exclusively for civilian purposes," the source said.
- On June 12, the IAEA officially accused Iran of violating its nuclear obligations .
- On June 13, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it had carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.
- On June 17, CNN reported that US intelligence estimates that Iran could produce nuclear weapons in three years.