Reuters: European ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain and the European Union's top diplomat plan to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on June 20, Reuters reported , citing a German diplomatic source.

The ministers will first meet with the European Union's chief diplomat , Kaia Kallask, at the German consulate in Geneva, and then hold a joint meeting with the Iranian foreign minister.

It is noted that the negotiations were agreed upon with the United States.

"The goal of the negotiations is to convince the Iranian side to firmly guarantee that it will use its nuclear program exclusively for civilian purposes," the source said.