Israel attacks Iran: Operation "Rising Lion" launched

The Israeli army claims to be attacking Iran's nuclear facilities. Warns its citizens that Tehran will try to retaliate

Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" against Iran's nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction. This was announced on the night of June 13 by the IDF press service.

"The IDF has launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive based on high quality intelligence to strike Iran's nuclear program and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel," the statement reads.

It is noted that "dozens" of Iranian Air Force aircraft have completed the first stage, which included strikes on military targets, including nuclear ones, in various parts of Iran.

"The IDF and the relevant authorities are prepared for a wide range of defense and offensive scenarios that may be required," the statement reads.

Israel accuses Iran of "conducting for years a direct and indirect campaign of terror against the State of Israel, financing and directing terrorist activities through its proxies throughout the Middle East, while simultaneously moving toward obtaining nuclear weapons.".

The IDF claims that the Iranian regime "leads the axis responsible for all terrorist attacks against the State of Israel since the beginning of the Iron Sword War (between Israel and Hamas – ed.), in particular by arming and funding the Hamas terrorist organization, which was responsible for the massacre of October 7 [2023] ".

Israel called the operation against Iran "Rising Lion". The IDF claims it has been preparing for a long time and that all units have made "unprecedented efforts".

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir addressed the civilians separately, noting that "this is a critical operation" unlike any other to prevent "an existential threat from an enemy that intends to destroy us.".

"Israeli civilians, I cannot promise absolute success – the Iranian regime will try to attack us in response, and the expected casualties will be different from what we are used to. The IDF is ready to defend the Israeli home front, and I ask you to be responsible for yourselves, your families and your communities and to listen to the instructions," he said .

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the "brave Iranian people".

"Our war is not with you, but rather with a brutal dictatorial regime. I believe that the day of your liberation is near. When that happens, the true friendship between our two ancient peoples will flourish once again," said he.