Ayatollah of Iran: Tehran will not give up uranium enrichment. Who are the United States to tell us what to do?
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the country will not give up uranium enrichment to conclude a "nuclear deal" with the United States. He said this in a televised speech dedicated to the anniversary of the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, reports Reuters.
Khamenei noted that the abandonment of uranium enrichment "by 100%" is contrary to Iran's interests and "belief in independence." This demand is a key one on the part of the United States in negotiations to resolve the long-standing dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
He did not say anything about stopping negotiations with the US.
"Uranium enrichment is the key to our nuclear program, and our enemies have focused their attention on enrichment. America's rude and arrogant leaders keep demanding that we not have a nuclear program. Who are you to decide whether Iran should pursue enrichment?" the Ayatollah said .
Khamenei has the final say on all state issues.
- may 2 Rubio said that Iran should give up uranium enrichment and development of long-range missiles, and allow US inspectors to visit its facilities.
- May 10 Vitkoff said that the US could withdraw from nuclear talks with Iran if there is no progress.
- May 15 An adviser to Iran's supreme leader said, that Tehran is ready to sign a nuclear deal in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.
- On May 22, Iran warned the US and Israel against attacks on nuclear facilities and said it would retaliate.
- On June 2, Reuters reported that Iran plans to reject the nuclear deal with the US.