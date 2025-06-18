Khamenei threatens the United States with "irreparable damage" if it joins strikes on Iran

on June 17, the NYT wrote that Iran would strike U.S. bases in the Middle East if the U.S. joined the attacks

Ali Khamenei (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has warned the United States that joining Israeli strikes against his country would "lead to irreparable harm" for Americans. His words are quoted by Associated Press.

The 86-year-old Khamenei's comments were made in a statement read by a state television presenter against a still image of the Iranian leader.

It is unclear why he did not appear on the air himself, as he has done since the start of the Israeli attacks on Friday.

"Any U.S. military intervention in this area would undoubtedly lead to irreparable damage to them," the statement reads.

On June 17, The New York Times wrote that Iran has prepared missiles and other military equipment to strike US bases in the region if US forces join the fighting.

Two Iranian officials confirmed that the country will attack US bases in the Middle East, starting with those in Iraq, if the United States joins the conflict.