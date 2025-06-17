Trump demands Iran's surrender and hints at possible assassination of the supreme leader

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/Alexander Drago)

U.S. President Donald Trump demands unconditional surrender from Iran and hinted at the possible liquidation of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He said this in the social network Truth Social.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but he is safe there – we are not going to get him (kill him!). At least not yet," he wrote .

Trump also noted that he does not want missiles to hit civilians or American soldiers. He emphasized that patience is running out.

The US President said that Iran's skies are now under "complete and total" control. Tehran had a lot of "good sky trackers" and other defense equipment, but, according to him, it was nothing compared to "American stuff.".

"Nobody does it better than the good old USA... Unconditional surrender," Trump said.